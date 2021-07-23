U.S. First Lady Interacts with Suga's Wife over Japanese Culture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Visiting U.S. first lady Jill Biden interacted with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's wife, Mariko, over Japanese culture Friday.

They created sachets containing their favorite incense at a Japanese-style annex at the State Guest House in Tokyo's Minato Ward. They also received an explanation about "kodo," the art of enjoying Japanese incense.

Mariko said she does want Jill to experience Japanese culture. The wife of U.S. President Joe Biden responded by saying that she is grateful for the hospitality she received from Mariko.

Jill Biden is slated to attend the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, to be held at the Japan National Stadium on Friday night.

