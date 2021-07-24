World Paying Close Attention to Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Washington/Paris/Seoul/Beijing, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The world is carefully watching how the Tokyo Olympics will proceed as the event officially started Friday night local time amid a lack of festivity due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While the Games will have almost no spectators in an unprecedented situation, the sudden dismissal Thursday of the show director for the Olympic Games opening ceremony for his past anti-Semitic remarks added confusion to the sporting event.

The United States will dispatch more than 600 athletes to the Games, the largest number among all participating countries and regions. Major U.S. television network NBC, which has the exclusive broadcasting right for the Olympics, will broadcast the Games for a record 7,000 hours, including over the internet.

U.S. citizens seem to be highly interested in the Tokyo Games, and large-screen TV sets have been installed at restaurants in Washington and elsewhere in the country.

But the Washington Post indicated in a recent story that participating athletes are unhappy with restrictions imposed on their movements amid the virus crisis. "Only the top halves of faces can be seen, but it is nonetheless clear: No one is smiling," it said. Tokyo has been under a state of emergency over the coronavirus.

