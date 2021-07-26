Olympic Emblem Designer Hopeful for Games despite Challenges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--The creator of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games emblems have strong hopes for the sporting events despite the challenges presented by the novel coronavirus crisis.

Asao Tokolo, 52, designed the emblems that were selected in the spring of 2016 from the 14,599 entries that were submitted to the Tokyo Games organizing committee. The "kumi ichimatsu mon" checkered pattern design combines 45 quadrangles of three different varieties to express "unity in diversity" and equality.

The Olympic emblem evokes the image of "individuals forming a circle" while the Paralympic emblem signifies the openness of the event and a raised arm in celebration.

The indigo blue color used against a white background was the color worn by townspeople in Japan's Edo era (1603-1868) and by samurai warriors for the strength it expresses.

Tokolo began creating designs combining small shapes to "connect" people after he observed the divisions among people following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

