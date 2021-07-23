Tokyo Records 1,359 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 1,359 novel coronavirus infection cases Friday, up by 88 from a week before and above 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

The daily figure was far higher than 260 recorded on July 24, 2020, when the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics was originally scheduled to be held. The coronavirus pandemic pushed back the Games by one year, with the opening ceremony held Friday night.

Of the people found positive for the virus in Tokyo on Friday, people in their 20s made up the largest group, at 492, followed by those in their 30s, at 276, those in their 40s, at 204, and those in their 50s, at 141, according to the metropolitan government. People aged 65 or over accounted for 37.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital came to 1,386 as of Friday, up 46.5 pct from a week earlier. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's standards rose by three from Thursday to 68.

Across Japan, 4,225 people were newly confirmed infected with the coronavirus Friday, an increase of 794 from a week before. New cases totaled 652 in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, topping 600 for the second consecutive day.

