Japan Emperor Meets Foreign Dignitaries ahead of Start of Olympics

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito met with foreign dignitaries at the Imperial Palace on Friday, ahead of the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics later in the day.

Twelve guests from 11 countries were invited to the palace in Chiyoda Ward in the Japanese capital. Among them were French President Emmanuel Macron, Jill Biden, wife of U.S. President Joe Biden, Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri and Monaco's Prince Albert II. They are slated to attend the Tokyo Games opening ceremony Friday night.

Japanese Prime Minster Yoshihide Suga and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach also attended the meeting.

Around 2:30 p.m. (5:30 a.m. GMT), the Emperor welcomed the foreign guests at the palace's "Shunju-no-Ma" grand hall and greeted them.

It is important for people around the world to unite as one to overcome the novel coronavirus pandemic, Emperor Naruhito said, showing his hope that the Tokyo Games will remind people of the spirit of Olympism--peace and harmony--and become an event to relay the flame of the spirit to the future.

