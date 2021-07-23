Tokyo Olympics Officially Kicks Off amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympic Games officially started Friday night with the opening ceremony at the new Japan National Stadium, held with the participation by athletes and related officials but with no spectators in the stands in an unprecedented development as a measure against the novel coronavirus.

The ceremony for the 32nd Summer Games and the second Olympics in Tokyo began at 8 p.m. (11 a.m. GMT). The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for 2020, was postponed for the first time in Olympic history, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, Tokyo hosted the Summer Olympic Games in 1964.

The COVID-19 crisis continues in Japan and elsewhere in the world. On Friday, Tokyo confirmed 1,359 new cases of novel coronavirus infection.

The Japanese capital is now under a COVID-19 state of emergency, which took effect on July 12 and is slated to last until Aug. 22, meaning that all events in the Tokyo Olympics, set to run through Aug. 8, will take place during the emergency period.

A total of about 11,000 athletes from 205 countries and regions, excluding North Korea, and a team of refugees will compete in a record 339 events in 33 sports in the Tokyo Games. Baseball and softball returned as Olympic sports for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Games, while karate, sports climbing, skateboarding and surfing were adopted for the first time ever.

