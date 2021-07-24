People Gather around Olympics Ceremony Venue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Nagano, July 23 (Jiji Press)--People gathered near the Japan National Stadium on Friday night as the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympic Games was held at the facility while large-scale traffic control was in place in nearby areas.

Crowds were formed in front of a television set brought to the area. Voices of protesters demanding the cancellation of the Olympics and sounds of the opening ceremony from the stadium were heard.

People on sidewalks on the west of the stadium shouted and gave applause as fireworks were set off at the stadium around 8 p.m. (11 a.m. GMT) in line with the start of the opening ceremony.

"I was moved," said Koichi Mori, 65, who has 12 years of experience of equestrian competition. "Although opinions have been divided (over the Tokyo Games amid the novel coronavirus epidemic), there is nothing wrong with athletes, so I hope their efforts will pay off," he said.

Meanwhile, a group of protesters called for the Olympics to be canceled immediately. Some 200 other protesters marched from Harajuku Station to Sendagaya Station, the nearest train station to the stadium.

