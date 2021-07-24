Suga, Macron Tout Tokyo Games as "Symbol of Global Unity"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and visiting French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday described the Tokyo Games as "a powerful symbol of global unity."

In a joint statement, the two leaders welcomed the holding of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as "a powerful symbol of global unity to defeat the novel coronavirus."

Suga met with Macron at the Akasaka Palace state guesthouse in Tokyo the day after the Tokyo Olympics officially began on Friday.

The two leaders agreed that their nations continue to have close dialogue ahead of the 2024 Games to be held in Paris.

In the meeting, Suga expressed his gratitude to Macron, who was one of the first global leaders to show support for the holding of the Tokyo Games despite the pandemic.

