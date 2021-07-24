17 New COVID-19 Cases Found among Tokyo Games-Related People

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics organizing committee said Saturday that 17 coronavirus infection cases have been newly confirmed among people related to the Games, including an athlete from abroad.

The cumulative COVID-19 cases among such people totaled 123 since July 1. The committee started announcing such cases ahead of the Olympics, which officially kicked off on Friday.

The 17 new cases included two people from abroad, including one staying at the Olympic Village, and 14 outsourced workers living in Japan.

