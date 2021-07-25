Shinkin Banks Promoting Local Specialties in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Shinkin banks across Japan hold remote business conferences to match retail buyers with sellers of local specialties that have lost sales channels amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

Shinkin banks, a type of regional lenders, have many clients that sell local specialties, while department store and other buyers hunt for superb specialties in rural areas that are not widely known yet.

Remote conferences are attracting attention as a good way for buyers to find new products amid restrictions on face-to-face sales activities due to the coronavirus.

"This is a good opportunity to come across products we haven't handled so far," said a buyer of a major department store chain who attended a remote business conference held in mid-July at the Haneda Innovation City business complex, close to Tokyo International Airport.

The buyer was satisfied with lineups that were different from those proposed through major banks.

