Gymnastics Star Uchimura Bows Out of Tokyo Olympics
Newsfrom JapanTokyo 2020
Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's four-time Olympian Kohei Uchimura failed to advance to the men's horizontal bar final after falling off the apparatus in a qualifying competition Saturday, bowing out of the Tokyo Games.
The two-time Olympic individual all-around champion scored only 13.866 points, placing him out of the top eight gymnasts who can compete in the final.
