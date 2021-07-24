Gymnastics Star Uchimura Bows Out of Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's four-time Olympian Kohei Uchimura failed to advance to the men's horizontal bar final after falling off the apparatus in a qualifying competition Saturday, bowing out of the Tokyo Games.

The two-time Olympic individual all-around champion scored only 13.866 points, placing him out of the top eight gymnasts who can compete in the final.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]