Sugita Becomes Longest-Serving Deputy Chief Cabinet Sec.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Kazuhiro Sugita, 80, became Japan's longest-serving deputy chief cabinet secretary for administrative affairs Sunday.

An influential figure for bureaucrats both in policy and personnel affairs, Sugita has been in the post for 3,134 days, overtaking Teijiro Furukawa.

Sugita worked for many years in the security field, serving in such posts as head of the National Police Agency's Security Bureau and deputy chief cabinet secretary for crisis management.

Sugita was appointed deputy chief cabinet secretary for administrative affairs when the second administration of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was inaugurated in December 2012.

He stayed on at the post after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga succeeded Abe in September last year.

