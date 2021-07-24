Tokyo Reports 1,128 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 1,128 new coronavirus cases Saturday, down 282 from a week before.

The daily count fell week on week for the first time since June 19 as the number of COVID-19 tests dropped amid the four-day weekend in Japan from Thursday.

But the daily figure exceeded 1,000 for the fifth straight day.

The seven-day average of new infections stood at 1,345.7, up 33 pct from a week before. Severely ill COVID-19 patients numbered 74 under the metropolitan government's standards, up by six from Friday.

