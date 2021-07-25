Takato Wins Japan's 1st Gold at Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Naohisa Takato won Japan's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics by winning the men's 60-kilogram judo event Saturday.

Takato, a bronze medal winner at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, defeated Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei in the final at the Nippon Budokan hall.

Earlier in the day, Funa Tonaki won silver in the women's 48 kg category, bringing the first Tokyo Olympic medal to Japan. The Tokyo Games officially opened on Friday.

Tonaki's medal is also the 500th Olympic medal Japan has earned, including those won in winter Games.

Takato is the first Japanese judo Olympic gold medal winner in the men's 60 kg division since Tadahiro Nomura won his third straight Olympic gold medal in the 2004 Athens Games.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]