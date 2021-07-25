Swimmer Ohashi, Skateboarder Horigome Win Olympic Gold

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese swimmer Yui Ohashi and skateboarder Yuto Horigome won gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.

The total number of gold medals earned by Japanese athletes in the Games thus rose to three. On Saturday, judoka Naohisa Takato collected the first one for Japan.

Ohashi won the women's 400-meter individual medley final at 4:32.08.

Meanwhile, Horigome became skateboarding's first Olympic gold medalist by winning the men's street event. Skateboarding made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games.

