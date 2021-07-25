Large Typhoon Nepartak May Hit Tokyo Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Nepartak may hit the Kanto region including Tokyo on Tuesday in the middle of the Olympic Games, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The large typhoon is forecast to cross Japan’s Honshu main island to reach the Sea of Japan on Wednesday morning after landing on the island at the Kanto eastern or Tohoku northeastern region the previous day.

On Sunday morning, the eighth typhoon of the year was traveling north near Tokyo’s Minamitorishima, a remote island in the Pacific, at 15 kilometers per hour.

The typhoon, with a central atmospheric pressure of 994 hectopascals, had a maximum sustained wind speed of 20 meters per second and a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 30 meters per second.

On Tuesday, the Kanto and Tohoku regions are forecast to have strong winds with a maximum instantaneous speed of 25-35 meters per second.

