Father of Victim Remembers Sagamihara Massacre after 5 Years

Zama, Kanagawa Pref., July 26 (Jiji Press)--With Monday marking the fifth anniversary of a knifing rampage at a care home for disabled people in the eastern Japan city of Sagamihara, the father of one of the 45 people who were killed or injured in the stabbings is determined not to let the memories of the incident fade away.

Kazuya Ono, 48, hovered between life and death after being stabbed in the neck and abdomen in the rampage at the care home, Tsukui Yamayuri-en, in the city in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

In the small hours of July 26, 2016, Satoshi Uematsu, a former Tsukui Yamayuri-en worker, broke into the facility and stabbed 19 residents to death while injuring 26 other people, including staff members. His death sentence became final in March last year.

Kazuya's father, Takashi, 77, said that it was hard for him to talk about the incident at first.

Out of sheer desire to let people know about the rampage in which his son made a narrow escape from death, Takashi started attending the hearings of Uematsu's trial and began traveling around Japan to give lectures after a year had passed since the stabbings.

