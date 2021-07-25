Tokyo Olympics Dutch Rower Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--A Dutch rower who participated Friday in a Tokyo Olympics rowing race has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Games organizing committee sources said Sunday.

The rower is Finn Florijn, who competed with Japanese rower Ryuta Arakawa in Friday's event. In the Netherland's rowing team, a member was found positive for the virus Thursday.

Florijn has been transferred from the Olympic Village to a facility for isolation. As of Sunday morning, it had not been confirmed whether he had any close contacts.

The organizing committee said that 10 people related to the Olympics have been newly found positive for the coronavirus. They included a German participant in the men's cycling road race event.

As a result, the total number of coronavirus positive cases found among Tokyo Olympics-related people since July 1 reached 132.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]