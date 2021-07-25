Abe Siblings Win Judo Olympic Gold Medals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Hifumi Abe and his younger sister, Uta, won gold medals in their judo events at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.

Uta claimed gold in the women's 52-kilogram division, followed by her brother's victory in the men's 66 kg division. They are the first Japanese brother and sister who each have won an Olympic medal.

On Sunday, two more gold medals were brought to Japan by swimmer Yui Ohashi and skateboarder Yuto Horigome.

The total number of gold medals earned by Japanese athletes in the Games thus rose to five. On Saturday, judoka Naohisa Takato collected the first one.

Ohashi won the women's 400-meter individual medley final at 4:32.08, claiming gold in the category for the first time as a Japanese swimmer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]