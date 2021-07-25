Tokyo's Coronavirus Tally Hits Record for Sunday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's newly confirmed coronavirus cases numbered 1,763 on Sunday, hitting a record high for a Sunday, according to the metropolitan government.

The latest daily tally, up 755 from a week before, eclipsed the previous high of 1,595 marked Jan. 17.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 1,453.6, up 36.1 pct from a week before.

Sunday's daily figure included 574 cases in their 20s, 368 in their 30s and 305 in their 40s. There were 48 cases aged 65 or over.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by two from Saturday to 72 under the metropolitan government's standards.

