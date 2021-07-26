Russian PM Mishustin to Visit Etorofu

Newsfrom Japan

Moscow, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit the country's Far East, including Etorofu, and Siberia for four days from Monday, the Russian government said Sunday.

The prime minister may visit Etorofu, one of the four northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Japan, as early as Monday.

The move would mark the first travel to any of the disputed islands by Russia's prime minister since his predecessor, Dmitry Medvedev, visited Etorofu in August 2019.

Such a trip by Russia's No. 2 leader would also be the first since the country's revised Constitution including a ban on ceding territory took effect in July last year.

If Mishustin, through his trip, emphasizes Russia's effective control of the disputed islands, there will likely be a negative impact on Japan-Russia relations. The Japanese government is expected to lodge a strong protest.

