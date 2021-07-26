Google Offering Browser Game to Commemorate Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

London, July 26 (Jiji Press)--U.S. technology giant Google LLC has launched a free Japanese-themed browser game in commemoration of the Tokyo Olympics, offering an opportunity to learn about Japanese culture.

In the Doodle Champion Island Games, offered at the Google search engine's top page from Friday, the day of the Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony, an athlete calico cat named Lucky tries various sports, such as table tennis, archery and marathon, on an island created in the motif of Japan.

The game is based on old Japanese tales including "Momotaro" and "Urashima Taro" and also features mythical creatures such as "kappa" and "tengu."

In addition, the game adopts Japanese-style animation and graphics reminding people of classic 16-bit video games from Japan that became a global hit in the 1990s.

Studio4C Co., a Tokyo-based animation house, joined the game's production.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]