IOC OKs Photos without Masks at Medal Ceremonies

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--The International Olympic Committee has approved a new rule that allows athletes to take off their masks when their photos are being taken during medal ceremonies at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Medalists can take off their masks for a maximum of 30 seconds after the champion's national anthem finishes playing, the IOC said Sunday.

Athletes are required to stand on the podium platform for their respective medals and maintain physical distance for maskless photos, in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Group shots of medalists standing close to each other are permitted as long as the athletes wear masks.

