Coronavirus Cases in Japan Total over 870,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 871,462 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 29,240 from a week earlier.

The new infection number in the past week were more than 20,916 cases in the prior week.

Cumulative deaths from the virus in the country rose by 78 to 15,141.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative cases, at 199,291, up by 10,175, followed by Osaka in western Japan, at 109,368, up by 2,622, and Kanagawa, near Tokyo, at 76,839, up by 3,726.

The weekly number of new cases increased for four weeks in a row, while that of COVID-19 deaths continues to decline apparently reflecting progress in vaccinations of elderly people. The latest weekly death toll was down from 173 in the week to July 5.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]