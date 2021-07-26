Russian PM Visits Etorofu, One of Isles Disputed with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Moscow, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday visited Etorofu, one of the four islands at the center of a territorial dispute between Russia and Japan.

The move marked the first visit to any of the disputed islands by Russia's prime minister since the August 2019 visit by Dmitry Medvedev.

The latest visit was also the first since the country's revised Constitution including a ban on ceding territory took effect in July last year, before Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office in September the same year.

Through the visit by the country's No. 2 leader, Russia apparently emphasized its effective control of the disputed islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan.

According to Russia's Interfax news agency, Mishustin, speaking on Etorofu, mentioned his proposal to set up a non-tariff zone on the Kuril Islands, including the disputed isles. He also suggested that duty-free measures are under consideration.

