Nishiya Momiji Japan’s Youngest Ever Gold Medalist

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s 13-year-old skateboarding phenom performs in the women’s street competition finals on July 26 at Ariake Urban Sports Park. She won the gold medal, becoming Japan’s youngest-ever athlete to do so in any event; Brazil’s Rayssa Leal won the silver and fellow Japanese skater Nakayama Funa, 16, took bronze. [Jiji Press]

© Jiji Press Ltd. All rights reserved.