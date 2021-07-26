Russian PM's Island Visit Regrettable: Japan Govt Spokesman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Monday voiced regret over Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit the same day to one of the four islands at the center of the two nations' long-standing territorial dispute.

The move was "extremely regrettable as it "goes against Japan's consistent stance" over the four northwestern Pacific islands, the top government spokesman said at a press conference. "We will soon lodge a protest with the Russian government," he said.

The islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan, were seized from Japan by the former Soviet Union at the end of World War II. The territorial spat has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from concluding a peace treaty to formally end their wartime hostilities.

On Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent reference to a new proposal related to planned Japan-Russia joint economic activities on the islands, Kato said, "We have been actively engaging in talks with the Russian side on the matter, based on the premise that the economic activities will not undermine our country's legal position."

Tokyo is paying attention to Putin's proposal, Kato added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]