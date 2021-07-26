Tokyo Games Opening Ceremony TV Rating Hits 56.4 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Live coverage of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday night drew an average household viewership rate of 56.4 pct in the Kanto eastern Japan region, Video Research Ltd. said Monday.

The figure for the live broadcast by public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., was the second highest for an Olympics opening ceremony, after the 61.2 pct for the 1964 Tokyo Games. The average TV rating for the opening ceremony of the previous 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics was 23.6 pct.

The viewership rate for the live broadcast of the second half of a men's soccer game between Japan and South Africa on Thursday came to 25.1 pct.

The rate stood at 24.2 pct for the coverage Saturday of the final of the men's 60-kilogram judo division, in which Japan's Naohisa Takato won the gold medal, and 21.6 pct for the broadcast Sunday of the final matches of the men's 66-kilogram division and the women's 52-kilogram division, in which Japan's Hifumi Abe and his younger sister, Uta, both claimed gold medals.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]