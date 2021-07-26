Japan's Nishiya, 13, Wins Olympic Skateboarding Gold

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Skateboarder Momiji Nishiya, 13, won gold in the women's street competition in the Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday, becoming the youngest Japanese Olympic medalist.

In the same competition, Japan's Funa Nakayama, 16, won the bronze medal.

Skateboarding is one of the four sports that made Olympic debuts in the Tokyo Games.

