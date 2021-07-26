Japan Mulls 66 Pct Emission Cut for Households

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government plans to set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the household sector by 66 pct from the fiscal 2013 level by fiscal 2030, by raising the use of renewable energy sources, Environment Ministry officials said Monday.

The goal was included in a draft update to the government's strategy to address global warming, which it aims to adopt before a U.N. climate change conference opens in late October, the officials said.

The strategy lists measures to be taken by the central and local governments, companies and households to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It will be the first update to the strategy that was drawn up in May 2016.

The Japanese government has a goal of reducing the country's emissions by 46 pct from the fiscal 2013 level by fiscal 2030.

The draft reflects a new basic energy plan unveiled by the industry ministry on Wednesday, which calls for doubling the share of renewable energy sources to 36-38 pct of total electricity generation by fiscal 2030 and keeping that of nuclear power unchanged at 20-22 pct.

