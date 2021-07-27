Japan Panel Opposes Changing Line of Imperial Succession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel expressed opposition Monday to changing the current line of Imperial succession, saying the history and tradition of the system is very significant.

Any big change to the system needs to be considered carefully, said the panel tasked with considering ways to ensure stable Imperial succession.

The Imperial House Law stipulates that only men in the paternal bloodline of the Imperial lineage can assume the throne.

Under the law, there are only three heirs to the throne--Crown Prince Akishino, his son Prince Hisahito and Prince Hitachi, the younger brother of Emperor Emeritus Akihito.

The panel called for putting off debates on Imperial succession after Hisahito.

