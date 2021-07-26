Japan Govt Not to Appeal Ruling over Hiroshima "Black Rain"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday the government will not file an appeal against a high court ruling that recognized as hibakusha survivors more than 80 people exposed to radioactive "black rain" soon after the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city of Hiroshima.

"We want to issue certificates for hibakusha atomic bomb survivors immediately to all plaintiffs," he told reporters at the prime minister's office. "We want to consider a remedy also for other people who are in a similar situation," he added.

Upholding a lower court ruling, Hiroshima High Court on July 14 certified as hibakusha all 84 plaintiffs who claimed to have been exposed to the black rain and suffered health damage. In the suit, the plaintiffs, all residents of Hiroshima Prefecture, demanded the issuance of the hibakusha certificate to them.

At the time of the atomic bombing of the city Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II, the plaintiffs were living outside a state-designated area subject to black-rain relief.

The area, designated under the hibakusha assistance law, is located northwest of the epicenter of the bombing, spanning some 19 kilometers in length and some 11 kilometers in width. People who were living in the area at the time can get medical checkups for free. If they develop cancer or other illness, they are given hibakusha certificates. Holders of the certificate can receive medical treatment free of charge.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]