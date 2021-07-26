Judoka Ono, Skateboarder Nishiya Win Olympic Gold

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese judoka Shohei Ono won the men's 73-kilogram division at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Monday, defending the title he captured in the previous 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Fellow Japanese judoka Tsukasa Yoshida won bronze in the women's 57 kg division.

Skateboarder Momiji Nishiya, 13, bagged gold in the women's street competition, becoming the youngest Japanese Olympic medalist.

The previous record belonged to female swimmer Kyoko Iwasaki, who won the 200-meter breaststroke event at the 1992 Barcelona Games, aged 14.

Also in the skateboard street competition, Japan's Funa Nakayama, 16, won the bronze medal.

