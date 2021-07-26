Tokyo's COVID-19 Cases Top 200,000, with 1,429 Daily Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 1,429 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of infection cases in the Japanese capital to 200,720.

Tokyo's daily tally of new cases of the coronavirus disease stood above 1,000 for the seventh straight day. It hit the highest level for a Monday.

The daily count averaged 1,553.9 for the last week, up 41.2 pct from the preceding week.

The number of severe COVID-19 cases under the metropolitan government's criteria rose by six from the previous day to 78.

Across Japan, 4,692 new cases were recorded on Monday.

