Typhoon Nepartak Likely to Strike Northeastern Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Nepartak is highly likely to make landfall in the Tohoku northeastern Japan region Tuesday evening, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency called for caution against torrential rains, violent winds and high waves.

The eighth typhoon of the year is forecast to cross Tohoku before reaching the Sea of Japan side of the country and becoming a tropical cyclone on Wednesday.

In August 2016, Typhoon Lionrock became the first typhoon to make landfall in the Pacific side of Tohoku, killing dozens of people.

At 9 p.m. Monday (noon GMT), Typhoon Nepartak traveled west off the east coast of the Kanto eastern Japan region at 30 kilometers per hour.

