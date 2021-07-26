Japan Labor Ministry Starts Review to Discretionary Work System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--A panel of the labor ministry held its first meeting on Monday to review Japan's discretionary work system, in which employees are paid regardless of the number of hours they work.

Topics to be discussed in later meetings will include expanding the scope of jobs that the system can be applied to and how to ensure the health of employees subject to the system.

The system allows employers to pay workers for a prefixed number of hours instead of the actual hours worked.

The discussions will be based on a survey result the ministry released last month, which found that employees were working about 20 minutes longer per day on average under the discretionary work system than those working under a regular salary system.

In the meeting, some experts said it has been seen that the discretionary system is having positive effects on workers' physical and mental health as well as their satisfaction levels.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]