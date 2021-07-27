Japan Employment Adjustment Subsidy Payments Top 4 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative amount of employment adjustment subsidies provided or set to be provided by the Japanese government to help businesses fight the COVID-19 pandemic has exceeded 4 trillion yen, according to the labor ministry.

The amount stood at 4,012.5 billion yen as of July 23, the ministry said Monday.

Employment adjustment subsidies are provided to businesses that put workers on paid leave. To tackle the coronavirus crisis, the daily limit on the subsidies has been raised to 15,000 yen per worker.

While the expanded subsidy program is believed to have been effective in allowing struggling companies to maintain employment amid the pandemic, the government is faced with the challenge of securing the necessary funds to keep the program running.

