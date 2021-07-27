Olympic Traffic Controls Affecting Toyosu Market in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Large-scale traffic controls around venues for the Tokyo Olympic Games are causing traffic jams on nearby streets, impacting locals such as workers at the Toyosu wholesale food market.

The market, in the Japanese capital's Koto Ward, is located between Olympic venues in the Ariake area of the same ward, such as the Ariake Tennis Park, and the athletes' village in Chuo Ward. As a section of the Ring Road No. 2 that connects the market to the city center is closed to the public in principle during the Tokyo Games, traffic is building up on the Harumi-dori avenue that runs parallel to the ring road.

"There are many large trucks (on Harumi-dori), making it more congested and dangerous," Takao Shimada, a buyer at the Toyosu market for the Japanese cuisine restaurant Ginza Kasuga, said. "It takes double the time to get to the store in Ginza than usual."

"But the decision was made at the top, so there is nothing I can say," he added.

Yasuhiro Yamazaki, head of intermediate wholesaler Yamaharu, complained that produce is not arriving at stores in time for lunch, although many restaurants have to close early in the evening due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

