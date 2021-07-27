Japan's Youngest Olympic Gold Medalist Thanks Others for Support

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Skateboarder Momiji Nishiya on Tuesday thanked the people around her for their support after she became the youngest Japanese Olympic gold medalist by winning the women's street competition at the Tokyo Games the day before.

"I'm happy that I won," the 13-year-old told a press conference in Tokyo. "I was able to come in first place because my family and the people around me supported me by saying, 'It'll be all right.'"

Unlike during her competition, when she smiled as she executed difficult moves one after another, teardrops fell from Nishiya's eyes after she clinched gold.

"Tears welled up in my eyes because I was so happy," Nishiya said, looking back on the joyful moment of her Olympic victory.

Japan's Funa Nakayama, 16, won the bronze medal in the same skateboard competition.

