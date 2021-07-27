Tokyo Logs Record 2,848 New COVID-19 Cases during Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed a record high of 2,848 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the metropolitan government said.

The previous daily record of 2,520 cases was logged on Jan. 7.

Across Japan, the number of new cases of novel coronavirus infection came to 7,629 on Tuesday, topping 7,500 for the first time since Jan. 9. Thirteen new fatalities were reported in the country.

According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by 48 from Monday to 514.

Infections spread at a rapid pace, mainly in urban areas. The number of new cases reached 741 in the western prefecture of Osaka, surpassing the 700 threshold for the first time since May 15.

