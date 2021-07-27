Japan's Igarashi Wins Silver in Olympic Surfing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Kanoa Igarashi became the first-ever Olympic silver medalist in men's surfing on the fifth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, with fellow Japanese Amuro Tsuzuki taking bronze in the women's event.

Surfing made its debut at the Tokyo Games.

Japanese judoka Takanori Nagase won the men's 81-kilogram division.

Among other Japanese athletes, Mikiko Ando clinched bronze in women's 59-kilogram weightlifting.

Later in the day, the Japanese women's softball team will face the United States in the final, aiming to bring home the gold medal in the sport again after the 2008 Beijing Games.

