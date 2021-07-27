Japan Wins Second Straight Softball Olympic Gold

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese softball team defeated the United States 2-0 to claim their second straight Olympic gold in the Tokyo Games on Tuesday following their win in the 2008 Beijing Games.

Japanese judoka Takanori Nagase won the men's 81-kilogram division.

Japan's Kanoa Igarashi became the first-ever Olympic silver medalist in men's surfing as the sport made its debut in the Tokyo Games. Fellow Japanese Amuro Tsuzuki took bronze in the women's event.

Among other Japanese athletes, Mikiko Ando clinched bronze in women's 59-kilogram weightlifting.

The Japanese women's soccer team beat Chile 1-0 in their last match of the group stage to move into the quarterfinals.

