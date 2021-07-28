Suga Hoping for Boost from Olympic Gold Medals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has posted many Twitter messages to celebrate Tokyo Olympic gold medals gained by Japanese athletes, apparently hoping to get a boost from a festive mood.

Suga has seen public support for his cabinet in media polls fallen to the lowest levels since his inauguration in September last year.

Still, whether the Olympics will give a tailwind to Suga's administration is uncertain amid the spread of coronavirus infections. Tokyo reported a record 2,848 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Suga on Sunday posted an image showing him congratulating on the telephone Naohisa Takato, who gained Japan's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics by winning the men's judo 60-kilogram event.

The prime minister tweeted every time a Japanese national won a gold medal. On Tuesday, he posted a tweet telling judoka Takanori Nagase, who won in the men's 81 kg division, "Congratulations for earning a gold medal after overcoming an injury."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]