LDP to Gear Up for Leadership Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will step up preparations for a leadership election as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's term as LDP president expires on Sept. 30.

The party plans to launch an election management committee that will hold its first meeting as early as next week, according to LDP executives.

The 11-member committee needs to release an election schedule by the end of August, according to party rules.

Suga apparently hopes that the election will be held after a poll for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, to ensure that he is re-elected, while some LDP members want the opposite.

The committee is expected to decide on an LDP election schedule at the second meeting likely to take place in late August.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]