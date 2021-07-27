Suga Rules Out Ending Tokyo Olympics Halfway amid COVID-19 Surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday denied that the Tokyo Olympics will be canceled halfway as daily new COVID-19 cases hit a record in the host city.

"The flow of people is decreasing. There's no worry," Suga told reporters asked about the possibility of the Games being canceled. The Tokyo metropolitan government reported a record 2,848 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Suga met with health minister Norihisa Tamura and economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura to discuss a response to surging COVID-19 cases.

They agreed to take steps to ensure Tokyo's medical preparedness, including the use of an antibody cocktail for COVID-19 treatment that the government approved earlier this month.

"The government is securing a new treatment that reduces the risk of developing severe symptoms by 70 pct," Suga said, adding that the drug will be used intensively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]