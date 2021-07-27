Jomon Ruins in Japan Added to UNESCO World Heritage List

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--The UNESCO World Heritage Committee decided Tuesday to register a set of ruins from the ancient Jomon period in Japan as a World Heritage cultural property.

The Jomon ruins are 17 sites in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and the northeastern prefectures of Aomori, Iwate and Akita. They include the Sannai-Maruyama site in the city of Aomori, which is one of the largest remains of a Jomon settlement.

The set of archaeological sites is the 20th Japanese cultural property on the World Heritage list, after the Mozu-Furuichi Kofungun ancient tumulus clusters in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, were inscribed as the 19th such property in 2019.

The Jomon period began about 15,000 years ago and lasted more than 10,000 years.

Japan now has a total of 25 properties on the World Heritage list, including natural assets. On Monday, the UNESCO committee decided the addition of the islands of Amami Oshima and Tokunoshima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, the northern part of the main island of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, and Iriomote Island, also part of the island prefecture.

