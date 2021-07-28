Takeout Grilled Eels in Spotlight amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--With many people refraining from dining out amid a resurgence of the new coronavirus in Japan, pricey grilled eels for takeout are selling well Wednesday, this year's Day of Ox, when Japanese people traditionally eat "kabayaki" grilled eels.

Many people are planning to eat grilled eels at home while watching the Tokyo Olympics on television, cheering for the Japanese team, which has been on a medal rush since the Games officially kicked off on Friday.

Staff members of the Tsukiji Miyagawa Honten grilled eel restaurant at Matsuya Ginza department store in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district started grilling eels before opening at 10 a.m. (1 a.m. GMT).

This year, the restaurant decided to deliver grilled eel "bento" boxed meals, priced at 3,996 yen, as a service available only on Wednesday.

"We want people to overcome the virus crisis by eating eels," said the restaurant's supervisor.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]