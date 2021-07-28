Tokyo Olympic Goods Sales Turn Around after Kickoff

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Official Tokyo Olympics merchandise, including badges and towels, are flying off the shelves, with some stores enjoying eightfold sales increases after the Games began last week.

Although sales were initially stagnant because the public was divided over whether to hold the event amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, people started buying merchandise as more and more Japanese athletes won medals.

According to the Tokyo Games organizing committee, the official online shop became temporarily inaccessible after the opening ceremony, as heavy usage triggered a system glitch.

On Sunday, Japan enjoyed a gold medal rush, with judoka siblings Hifumi and Uta Abe each winning a gold medal on the same day. Uta won gold in the women's 52-kilogram division, followed by her brother's victory in the men's 66 kg division.

A day after the feat, many parents with their children, and young men waited for an official goods store in Tokyo's Taito Ward to open.

