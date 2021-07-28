Ohashi Becomes 1st Japanese Female Swimmer to Win 2 Olympic Golds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese swimmer Yui Ohashi won the women's 200-meter individual medley title at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, claiming her second gold medal at the Games.

She became the first Japanese female swimmer to win two gold medals at a single Summer Games. The total number of gold medals earned by Japanese athletes at the Tokyo Olympics thus rose to 11.

Ohashi won her second gold by clocking 2:08.52 in the final. This came after her victory in the women's 400-meter individual medley Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tomoru Honda grabbed silver in the men's 200-meter butterfly at 1:53.73.

Table tennis star Kasumi Ishikawa was defeated in the women's singles quarterfinals.

