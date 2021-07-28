Typhoon Nepartak Lands in Japan’s Miyagi Prefecture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Typhoon Nepartak made landfall in the Pacific coastal city of Ishinomaki in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Wednesday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The eighth typhoon of the year became the first typhoon to make landfall in Miyagi since the agency’s statistics began in 1951, and the second typhoon on record to land in the Pacific side of the Tohoku northeastern Japan region after Typhoon Lionrock, which landed in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, north of Miyagi, in August 2016.

The agency called for caution against mudslides, flooding on lowlands, rising rivers, violent winds and high waves.

Typhoon Nepartak is forecast to cross the Tohoku region to reach the Sea of Japan side of the country and become a tropical cyclone off the northeastern prefecture of Akita by Wednesday night.

After making landfall around Ishinomaki shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday (9 p.m. Tuesday GMT), the typhoon traveled north at noon around some 80 kilometers east-northeast of the city of Akita at 25 kilometers per hour.

